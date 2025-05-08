India Pakistan News Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Asked For Proof Of Shooting Down IAF Jets

In an interview with CNN, Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif grilled for disseminating Dis-information. Pakistan’s Khawaja Asif made false claim that they strike 5 Indian fighter jets when India strikes in Pakistan on May 07, 2025.When CNN interviewer asked to provide evidence of their claim, he failed to provide the evidence. The interviewer also asked “Was any Chinese equipment used by Pakistan to fall down these Rafale jets”, he denied. On being asked again and again whether any Chinese equipment is used, Khawaja is failed to answer.