India Pakistan News Pahalgam SHO Transferred To Anantnag Days After Pahalgam Attack | Ind vs Pak

Pahalgam police station in-charge transferred days after terror attack. SHO of Pahalgam, Reyaz Ahmed was transferred to Anantnag, while Inspector Peer Gulzar Ahmed has been appointed as the new SHO of Pahalgam. Along with Ahmed, five other police officers have also been transferred. Security forces have identified the terrorists, but they remain at large even 12 days after the attack. J&K police have launched a massive anti-terror operation across the region, arresting numerous individuals.