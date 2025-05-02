India-Pakistan News Pahalgam Attackers Likely Hiding In South Kashmir Self-Reliant Say NIA Sources

Pahalgam attackers are likely hiding in south Kashmir and are self-reliant as per NIA sources. There is credible input suggesting that more terrorists may still be hiding in the region. The attackers are reportedly highly self-reliant, carrying food supplies and other essentials with them. This allows them to operate for extended periods in the forested terrain without requiring external logistical support. Terrorists were using an ultra-secure communication system during the assault. This technology makes real-time interception and tracking far more difficult for agencies.