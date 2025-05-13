India Pakistan News Our Fight Was Against Terrorists But Pak Chose To | Operation Sindoor

Indian military on Monday reiterated that Operation Sindoor was aimed at terrorists and terrorists infrastructure in Pakistan, and not against the country's army. ‘Our fight was with terrorists, and not Pakistan military,’ Air Marshal AK Bharti said at a press briefing. During the briefing, military officials also said that all military bases and systems in India remain fully operational and ready to undertake their next mission.