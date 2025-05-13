India Pakistan News Operation Sindoor Not Over Major Gen GD Bakshi Slams Pak Army And Asim Munir

Retired Major General Gd Bakshi lauded Indian armed forces’ actions under Operation Sindoor. He said that India has given “befitting” reply to Pakistan. He has also cautioned Pakistan against escalating tensions, stressing that “Operating Sindoor is not over”. Moreover, he also criticized the Pakistani army for its failures, and further said that “Kashmir is no issue to be discussed” and that Pakistan should “give PoK back to India”.