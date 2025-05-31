India Pakistan News Op Sindoor Not Over Terror Attacks Will Face Karara Jawab PM Modi In Kanpur

India Pakistan News: Op Sindoor Not Over, Terror Attacks Will Face 'Karara Jawab': PM Modi In Kanpur Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a public rally in Kanpur, issued a powerful message to Pakistan, reiterating that Operation Sindoor is not over yet. PM Modi said any terror attack on India will receive a karara jawab (decisive response). He emphasized that the Indian Armed Forces devastated Pakistan’s military bases in swift retaliatory strikes, showcasing the strength of Make in India weapons like the BrahMos missile. Highlighting Pakistan’s plea for a ceasefire, Modi said, "With Operation Sindoor, the world has also seen the power of India's indigenous weapons and Make in India. Our Indian weapons and the Brahmos missile have entered the enemy's territory and wreaked havoc. Blasts were carried out where the targets were decided." He paid tribute to Shubham Dwivedi, a martyr from Kanpur, and remembered the pain of his daughter Eshanaya. "Our Kanpur's son Shubham Dwivedi also became a victim of brutality in the cowardly attack in Pahalgam. We can all feel the pain, suffering and inner anger of daughter Eshanaya." PM Modi mocked Pakistan’s old tactic of using state and non-state actors and issued a clear threat in the local tone, "Pakistan's game of State and non-state actors is not going to work anymore. If I say in plain Kanpuriya that wherever the enemy is, he will be chased away." He reminded the world that: "I would like to reiterate that the enemy who was pleading during Operation Sindoor should not be under any illusion. Operation Sindoor is not over yet." Modi concluded with a Kanpuriya-style warning: "Dushman kahin bhi ho haunk diya jayega."