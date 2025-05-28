India Pakistan News Not Intimidated By CM Omar Abdullah Visits Terror-Hit Pahalgam | JK News

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah held a special Cabinet meeting in Pahalgam, which was hit by a deadly terror attack in April, sending out a strong message that "cowardly acts of terrorism will not stop tourism in the Valley". The symbolic move, the first of its kind in recent memory, was aimed at projecting normalcy and boosting tourism in one of Kashmir's most scenic but sensitive destinations. On April 22, Pahalgam witnessed a gruesome terrorist strike that claimed 26 civilian lives and triggered fresh fears about the safety of visitors in the region. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Abdullah said, "We did not come here just to tick off a government formality. We came here to give a strong message that terrorism and bloodshed will not stop tourism, happiness and development in Jammu and Kashmir".