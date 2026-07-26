India Pakistan News No Talks Except On PoK RM Rajnath Singh Exposes Pakistan’s Real Face

Contrasting India’s rapid technological growth with Pakistan’s state-sponsored terrorism, Rajnath Singh highlighted the sharp differences between the two nations. While India creates data centres, software, semiconductors, and space missions, Pakistan produces radicalisation centres, terror ecosystems, and suicide bombers. He further issued a stern warning against any foreign misadventures and reiterated India's firm stance: There will be no talks with Pakistan except on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).