India Pakistan News MP Minister Makes Controversial Pak Remark For Colonel Sofia Qureshi

Madhya Pradesh minister Kunwar Vijay Shah made communal remarks about Col. Sofia Qureshi. Col. Qureshi along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh handled media briefings through Operation Sindoor. Shah's comments which had references to PM Modi too, appeared to be an attempt to eulogise the PM. He said that, PM Modi had sent a 'sister from the same community' as those in Pakistan to avenge Pahalgam attack. "Modi ji is striving for the society. Those who widowed our daughters in Pahalgam, we sent a sister of their own to teach them a lesson.": Kunwar Vijay Shah, Madhya Pradesh Minister