India Pakistan News: MP HC Orders FIR Against BJP's Vijay Shah For Remarks On Colonel Sofiya Qureshi Madhya Pradesh HC has ordered an FIR against BJP Minister Vijay Shah for his derogatory remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. The court, taking suo motu cognizance, slammed Shah for using "language of the gutters" and warned of contempt if FIR is not filed. Shah had called Col Qureshi "the sister of the terrorists" behind the Pahalgam attack. His comments sparked outrage, including from BJP leader Uma Bharti. Court said Sections 152 of BNS and 196 of IPC are prima facie applicable. Shah later apologised, saying his comments were misinterpreted.