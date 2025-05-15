India Pakistan News MP Court Orders FIR Against BJP Leader Over Colonel Sofiya Qureshi Remark

The division bench of the Jabalpur High Court has suo motu directed the registration of a case against BJP leader Vijay Shah. Shah’s remark perceived as derogatory and communal in nature, sparked widespread outrage. He said 'those who wiped sindoor off our daughters' forehead... we sent their sister to teach them a lesson' Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge reacts to this remark and said ;extremely insulting, shameful and vulgar remarks' about Colonel Qureshi. MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari on Wednesday filed a complaint against MP Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah remark