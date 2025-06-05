India Pakistan News Monsoon Session Dates Out Congress Accuses Govt Of Dodging Special Session

India Pakistan News: Monsoon Session Dates Out, Congress Accuses Govt Of Dodging Special Session India's Political Showdown: No Special Session, Monsoon Parliament Set Amidst Key Debates & Impeachment Push A political storm is brewing as the government officially ruled out a special Parliament session, instead announcing the Monsoon Session dates from July 21 to August 12. This decision directly counters the INDIA bloc's demand for an immediate special session to discuss critical issues, including the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju affirmed the government's readiness for discussions, stating, "Every session is special to us. We are willing to discuss any important issues" within the regular Monsoon Session, as per rules and conventions. However, the Congress quickly hit back. Jairam Ramesh criticized the unusually early announcement of dates, suggesting it was done "solely to run away from the demand... for an immediate special session" on matters of national importance. Meanwhile, a major agenda item for the upcoming Monsoon Session will be the impeachment of Justice Yashwant Varma, who was indicted in a cash discovery row. Kiren Rijiju is actively seeking cross-party consensus on this, asserting that an impeachment on corruption "cannot be political." The government is even exploring ways to bypass a new inquiry committee for Justice Varma, citing the Supreme Court's prior indictment. Despite the government's stance, the INDIA bloc anticipates that the Monsoon Session will "still be 'dominated by these issues of supreme national importance'" even without the requested special session.