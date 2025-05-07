India Pakistan News Mock Drill In India on May 7; What Is It What To Expect From Civil Drill

The Centre has asked all states and Union Territories to conduct a nationwide civil defence mock drill on Wednesday, May 7, to boost preparedness against a "hostile attack." The directive comes in the wake of the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where 26 people were killed, and amid continued cross-border firing by Pakistan. This is the first such exercise since 1971, when India and Pakistan went to war. Follow India-Pakistan Tension Live Updates here What Is A Mock Drill? A mock drill is a practice exercise that simulates an emergency, helping people and organisations practice their responses in a safe setting. These drills help people prepare to act quickly and effectively during real emergencies like fires, earthquakes, medical crises, or security threats. In a mock drill, participants act out their roles as if a real emergency were occurring. This could involve evacuating a building, administering first aid, or following lockdown procedures.