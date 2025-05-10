India Pakistan News Live Why India Chose To Attack Paks Chaklala Air Base

Pakistan claims Indian Army carried out late-night strike on Chaklala air base Located in Chaklala, Rawalpindi, Nur Khan Airbase is one of Pakistan's most vital Air Force bases Its proximity to the capital, Islamabad, makes it a crucial base for Pakistan It serves as a central logistics base, housing key squadrons, including aerial refueling aircraft The base historically supported international military coordination, most notably with the U.S. It also hosts civil flights, making it a dual-use airfield with both military and civilian importance. Renamed in 2012 to honor Air Marshal Malik Nur Khan, the base symbolizes Pak's leadership. Striking this base deals a symbolic and tactical blow to Pak's command, control, and response capabilities