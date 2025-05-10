India Pakistan News Live Unstoppable AKASH! How This Made-In-India Missile Is Keeping Pak At A Bay

India Pakistan News Live: Unstoppable AKASH! How This Made-In-India Missile Is Keeping Pak At A Bay? The Indian Army and Air Force are using made-in-India Akash air defence system to intercept Pakistani missiles. Since Thursday evening, Pakistan has been attacking India with missiles and drones, but most of those projectiles have been successfully intercepted by Indian air defence system. For missiles, India is primarily using using Akash and Russia-made S-400 air defence systems. India pressed Akash and S-400 systems into combat operations for the first time on Thursday in response to Pakistan attacks. War head -- 60 Kg pre-fragmented high explosive war head Propulsion -- Solid booster and integral rocket/ramjet sustainer motor Operational Range -- 45 km Maximum Speed -- Mach 3.5 Guidance system Mid-course: Command guidance with datalink Terminal: Active radar homing Launch platform T-72 or BMP-2 chassis or Tata Motors Heavy Mobility Trucks The Role of S-400: India’s Strategic Umbrella While Akash provided tactical, short-to-medium range air defence, the S-400 Triumf system—with a range of up to 400 km—offered long-range protection. Deployed strategically by the Indian Armed Forces, the S-400 systems tracked Pakistan's long-range missile threats and high-flying aircraft. Key Features of S-400: Range: Can engage targets up to 400 km away. Altitude: Can hit targets flying as high as 30 km. Simultaneous Engagement: Tracks up to 300 targets and can engage 36 simultaneously. Missile Variety: Fires four different types of missiles, allowing it to engage aircraft, UAVs, cruise missiles, and even ballistic missiles. Radar: Equipped with powerful 91N6E Big Bird acquisition radar and 92N6E Grave Stone engagement radar for 360° coverage. Deployment: Systems are currently positioned in strategic zones including the western front and the national capital region. India used the Akashteer system, recently deployed along the western front, to create an advanced digital shield over the Line of Control and the international border. The system integrated inputs from all radar sources — including ground-based radars and airborne early warning systems — and generated a live web of real-time data to precisely track aerial threats. This network enabled Indian forces to intercept and neutralise every missile launched from across the border that night, preventing damage to any intended targets.