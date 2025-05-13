India Pakistan News Live PM Modi Speech On Operation Sindoor Terrorism In Pakistan I Indian Army

In a strong message to Pakistan on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that terror and talks cannot coexist, terror and trade cannot go hand in hand, and water and blood can never flow together. “Terror and talks cannot coexist. Terror and trade cannot go hand in hand. Water and blood can never flow together,” said Pm Narendra Modi in his address to the nation. He said that the Pakistani Army and the government of Pakistan, by continuing to nurture terrorism, will one day lead to Pakistan's own destruction.