India Pakistan News Live Nuclear War Risk Between India Pakistan World News I IND Vs PAK News

India and Pakistan—two nuclear-armed neighbours with a turbulent history. From Kargil to Pulwama, tensions have flared repeatedly, raising one critical question: How close are we to a nuclear conflict? This video dives deep into the current state of nuclear capabilities, military doctrines, and political tensions between the two countries. We explore: - The size and readiness of India and Pakistan’s nuclear arsenals - The doctrine of “No First Use” vs. strategic ambiguity - Recent flashpoints and military escalations - The role of international mediation in averting disaster - The risks of accidental launches and miscalculations As world powers watch closely, one mistake could change everything. So how real is the threat—and how can it be managed?