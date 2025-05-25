India Pakistan News Live Five Key Takeaways From Operation Sindoor

5 Operation Sindoor updates on India's retaliation that crushed Pakistan. India’s counterterror response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack on May 7 shocked Pakistan. 1. Operation Sindoor marks first combat role for two women colonels Sofiya Qureshi and Vyomika Singh 2. Pakistan’s retaliation lasted only 8 hours despite big claims, launched Operation Bunyan al-Marsoos at 1am on May 10 3. India’s powerful strikes with a HARPY kamikaze drone took out top Chinese-made defence systems 4. The IAF used a mix of SCALP missiles from Rafale jets and BrahMos missiles from Su-30MKIs in coordinated attacks 5. India’s massive May 7 strikes reportedly eliminated over 170 terrorists on key terrorist hideouts