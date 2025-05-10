India-Pakistan News Live Donald Trump Announces Immediate Ceasefire Agreement | Breaking News

India, Pakistan agree to immediate ceasefire, confirms US President Donald Trump. US President Donald Trump announced "full and immediate ceasefire". The news comes amid intense cross-border conflict and rising tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. “I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire,” Trump said. The ceasefire is expected to halt missile and drone exchanges that had intensified since Operation Sindoor. Both nations have yet to issue official statements confirming the ceasefire or detailing its terms.