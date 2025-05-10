India Pakistan News Live Chinas Reaction To Escalating India-Pakistan Conflict | Op Sindoor

China has urged both India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and prioritize regional peace. “We strongly call on both India and Pakistan....remain calm and restrained,” said a statement from China’s foreign ministry. “We strongly call on both India and Pakistan to give priority to peace and stability, remain calm and restrained, return to the track of political settlement through peaceful means and avoid taking actions that further escalate tensions" China Foreign Ministry Beijing stressed the importance of resolving disputes through political dialogue. The statement comes as military exchanges between India and Pakistan intensify, raising fears of a... broader confrontation between the two nuclear-armed nations. Indian forces are delivering a befitting response to Pakistan’s aggression.