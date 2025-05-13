India Pakistan News Live Air Marshal AK Bharti Sends Stern Warning To Pakistan | Operation Sindoor

Air Marshal AK Bharti quoted a powerful doha from the Sundar Kand of Ramcharitmanas to underscore India’s defense posture. Indian military on Monday reiterated that Operation Sindoor was aimed at terrorists and terrorists infrastructure in Pakistan, and not against the country's army. ‘Our fight was with terrorists, and not Pakistan military,’ Air Marshal AK Bharti said at a press briefing. During the briefing, military officials also said that all military bases and systems in India remain fully operational and ready to undertake their next mission. #indiapakistannews #indiapkistanwar #operationsindoor #news #latestnews