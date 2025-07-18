India Pakistan News Lashkar’s Proxy Behind Pahalgam Attack Named Global Terrorist By US

US labels Lashkar proxy behind Pahalgam attack as terror group. The US has designated The Resistance Front, a L-e-T offshoot, as a Foreign Terrorist Organization and Specially Designated Global Terrorist. TRF was linked to the April 22 Pahalgam attack in J&k, which killed 26 civilians the deadliest since the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the move reflects the Trump administration’s commitment to counterterrorism and justice for the victims. Rubio confirmed that TRF is now grouped under L-e-T's terror designation under US law. TRF initially claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack but later withdrew its statement. The attackers had specifically targeted Hindu men after verifying their identities in Baisaran Valley.