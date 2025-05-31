India Pakistan News IndiGo To End Deal With Turkish Airlines Amid Row Over Ankaras Support To Pak

IndiGo will terminate its damp lease with Turkish Airlines by August 31. DGCA granted a final three-month extension, rejecting IndiGo’s request for six months. Decision follows Turkey's support for Pakistan and criticism of India’s recent air strikes. IndiGo currently operates two Boeing 777-300ER aircraft from Turkish Airlines for Istanbul routes. DGCA stated the extension is “one-time, last and final” and cannot be renewed. Aviation watchdog BCAS also revoked security clearance of Turkish ground handler Celebi. IndiGo CEO said the airline remains compliant with all government directives. Civil Aviation Ministry reviewed inputs from security agencies before allowing the short extension.