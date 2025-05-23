India Pakistan News Indian Delegation Narrowly Avoids Drone Strike At Moscow | Breaking News

Drone attack delays landing of DMK-led Indian parliamentary delegation at Moscow ​airport. Drone attack occurred near Moscow’s Domodedovo International Airport just before Indian parliamentary delegation’s plane was due to land. The attack forced flights, including the delegation’s aircraft, to circle in the air for several hours. Despite the attack and delay, the delegation’s plane eventually landed safely. The incident heightened security alert at the airport during the delegation’s arrival. The delegation left India on May 22 for Russia as part of India’s global outreach program. The delegation includes MPs from various parties and former diplomats.