India-Pakistan News India’s Two-Front Challenge with China Pakistan Explained | Ind vs Pak

As tensions flare on both borders, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval delivered a clear message to China: “War is not India’s choice.” In a crucial phone call with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Doval stressed India’s commitment to peace despite the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that has raised security concerns. Doval emphasized India’s adherence to the ceasefire with Pakistan and called for swift action to restore calm. In response, Wang Yi condemned the Pahalgam attack, voiced strong opposition to terrorism, and underscored the importance of preserving peace in Asia. This video breaks down India’s two-front challenge—navigating rising tensions with both Pakistan and China—and what Doval’s message reveals about India’s broader strategy in the region.