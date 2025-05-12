INDIA
As tensions flare on both borders, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval delivered a clear message to China: “War is not India’s choice.” In a crucial phone call with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Doval stressed India’s commitment to peace despite the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that has raised security concerns. Doval emphasized India’s adherence to the ceasefire with Pakistan and called for swift action to restore calm. In response, Wang Yi condemned the Pahalgam attack, voiced strong opposition to terrorism, and underscored the importance of preserving peace in Asia. This video breaks down India’s two-front challenge—navigating rising tensions with both Pakistan and China—and what Doval’s message reveals about India’s broader strategy in the region.
Rajinikanth lauds PM Modi, Indian Armed Forces for successful Operation Sindoor: 'Our triforce officials and soldiers...'
How much power is there in one kilogram of uranium? Know why is this metal expensive?
Indian Railways revises schedule of this Vande Bharat train, it runs from..., check new route, stoppages and other details
India-Pakistan tensions: Which countries played key role in ceasefire agreement? US, Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar offered to...
This is world's most powerful nuclear bomb in history, could destroy everything within a range of..., not owned by India, Pakistan, US, China, France, it is...
Samantha Ruth Prabhu says she never considered herself 'good-looking, hot' before Oo Antava: 'Was shaking in front of 500...'
Meet woman who become IAS to fulfill her late father's dream, cleared UPSC exam in 4th attempt, stayed away from phone, studied for 10 hours, she is... her rank is...
Raid 2 box office collection: Ajay Devgn film beats Akshay Kumar's Sky Force, Salman Khan's Sikandar in India, earns Rs...
Thudarum box office collection: Mohanlal film becomes third Malayalam movie ever to earn Rs 200 crore worldwide after...
JEE Advanced Admit Card 2025: Step-by-step guide to download hall ticket today at jeeadv.ac.in
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani blessed with a baby girl? Fake photo of duo goes viral, netizens congratulate them
Tibet jolts as 5.7 magnitude earthquake hits region
India-Pakistan Tensions: These Pakistani Army officials attended terrorists' funeral, their names are...
Meet man who married student, her teacher, principal from same school — his identity will SHOCK you
Bank Holiday today: Are banks closed on May 12 due to Buddh Purnima? Know here
India's friend is in BIG trouble as its 28 major cities are sinking, here's why
Viral video: Little girl's adorable dance to 'Uyi Amma' charms the internet, netizens say 'little angel'
Happy Buddha Purnima 2025: WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes to share with your friends and family
Raid 2 box office collection day 11: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh-starrer shows big jump on Sunday, crosses Rs 160 crores worldwide
UK set to tighten visa rules to cut legal immigration under new plan, details inside
'Agar hum nahi jeet te, toh main...': Rohit Sharma reveals shocking story behind T20I retirement
Meet woman, daughter of an Anganwadi worker, lost her father in childhood, cleared HPSC, later cracked UPSC with AIR...
Athiya Shetty celebrates her first Mother's Day with daughter Evaarah, pens emotional note for mother, mother-in-law: 'I would pick my mother to be..'
Who is Air Marshal AK Bharti, the man behind planning precision airstrikes on Pakistan terror camps?
Suniel Shetty recalls Anil Kapoor mocking him, Akshay Kumar as '50% waale heroes', remembers Divya Bharti shooting for Mohra: 'She was..'
Drone activity spotted in Rajasthan's Barmer, complete blackout enforced
Huge blow to Delhi Capitals as star pacer Mitchell Starc unlikely to return for possible IPL 2025 restart
'Baby meets baby': Internet melts over toddler’s adorable moment with baby deer in heartwarming viral video
Indian Navy’s powerful role in Operation Sindoor: Fully combat-ready at sea to deter Pakistan
'Pakistan Army lost 35-40 personnel in Indian strikes': DGMO Lt General Rajiv Ghai amid India-Pak tensions
India-Pakistan War: 8 key points from Ministry of Defence presser post ceasefire understanding
Who is DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, the face behind India-Pakistan ceasefire understanding?
IND-W vs SL-W: Smriti Mandhana, Sneh Rana star as India beat Sri Lanka by 97 runs to win WODI tri-nation series in Colombo
India releases before and after images of targeted terror camps in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, check here
India confirms shooting down Pakistan’s fighter jets in retaliatory strike
Terrorists involved in IC814 hijack, Pulwama attack killed during Operation Sindoor: DGMO Lt General Rajiv Ghai
Buddha Purnima 2025: Know the date, history, and significance
No entry for delivery agents in THIS housing society in Gurugram; here's why
Pahalgam victim Syed's brother thanks Indian army over Operation Sindoor: 'They avenged...'
Deepika Kumari, Parth Salunkhe secure bronze as India finish with 7 medals at Archery World Cup Stage 2
Here's how AI inspired new pope Robert Prevost's chosen name Leo XIV
Gautam Adani's company wins BIG deal to supply 1500 MW to this state, plans to invest Rs 17084 crore in...
WWE Backlash 2025 results: John Cena cheats to defeat Randy Orton, Becky Lynch loses, Jeff Cobb makes debut
Mawra Hocane out of Sanam Teri Kasam 2, makers confirm after Pakistani actors criticise India's Operation Sindoor: 'Nation first and always'
Pope Leo welcomes ceasefire understanding between India, Pakistan in his first Sunday message: 'No more war'
Abandoned Dog with heartbreaking note finds new loving home
'Test cricket is tough, Do I want to do this again?': Virat Kohli's old interview goes viral amid retirement buzz
Meet woman, who cracked UPSC at 40 while raising kids and managing job, her AIR was...
BCCI to announce India's new Test captain and vice captain for England Tests on THIS date, keeps silence on Virat Kohli's retirement
Bad news for Mukesh Ambani as Reliance loses Rs 59799 crore due to...; market cap declined to Rs...
IPL 2025 to resume from May 16? Here's what we know so far
Preity Zinta apologises to fans for 'curt' behaviour after IPL match suspension amid India-Pakistan tension: 'Said no to...'
'Most beautiful creatures': Elephants surround caretaker during storm at Thailand sanctuary in heartwarming viral video
SL-W vs IND-W tri-series final: Smriti Mandhana scripts history, surpasses Harmanpreet Kaur to achieve THIS huge feat
Sunita Ahuja addresses divorce rumours with Govinda again, reveals if Raja Babu actor will leave her for 'another woman': 'Jis din confirm hoga..'
Varun Dhawan to play this Param Vir Chakra awardee in Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh's Border 2; check details
Meet IFS Vikram Misri, 1989 batch officer, born in Srinagar, worked at multiple Indian embassies, studied in THIS college
Fawad Khan accepted the role rejected by Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor; film became blockbuster, earned Rs...
Meet Anant Ambani’s fitness trainer who is now helping his mother Nita Ambani to stay fit at 61, he is..., his fee is...
Rajnath Singh hails 'Operation Sindoor': 'A symbol of India's political, social and military willpower'
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates BrahMos production facility in Lucknow, can produce these many missiles a year
Sachin Tendulkar shares heartfelt post on Mother's Day, says 'My Aai has always been my...'
Woman seeks divorce after ChatGPT reveals husband's alleged affair, know here exactly what happened
Ranveer Allahbadia faces backlash again, deletes 'Pakistani brothers and sisters' post
Sanjay Dutt remembers late mother Nargis Dutt with unseen photos on Mother's Day: 'I miss you everyday'
IPL 2025: RCB makes big announcement amid reports of Virat Kohli's Test retirement decision
Type 5 Diabetes: A rare condition makes comeback, know symptoms, causes and treatment
BCCI tells IPL franchises to re-assemble players by Tuesday for season's restart
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s anti-inflammatory diet will leave you inspired, see what she eats
Punjab's Wagah Border to Meghalaya's Dawki: 5 stunning border destinations in India you must visit
Mother's Day: Pilot's 'sky-high' surprise for mother goes viral, netizens get emotional
Nita Ambani's this skincare secret will help you get flawless skin like her at 60, here's all you need to know
Meet actor, who played Pakistani Army Major, loved actress four years older than him, his parents were against their marriage, then...
Fat-shamed and called 'motu,' man in Uttar Pradesh shoots at guests, then THIS happened
IPL 2025: BCCI shortlists THESE 3 venues to host remainder of 18th season
After UPSC toppers Tina Dabi, Srushti Deshmukh, AIR 1 IAS Ishita Kishore’s marksheet goes viral, check her scores...
Viral video shows man's heart-stopping encounter with wild elephant in UP forest, netizens ask to 'be careful', watch
Meet Colonel Sofia Qureshi's husband, who serves in Indian Army as..., know about her father who fought in 1971 war, her great-grandmother fought in 1857, her in-laws are...
Kusha Kapila shares frame with Abhishek Upmanyu amid dating rumour with Anubhav Singh Bassi, pic goes viral
After Warren Buffett, Microsoft founder Bill Gates pledges to donate 99% wealth, shut Gates Foundation by THIS year
Ishaan Khatter reacts to entourage cost debate in Bollywood: 'No one person should have...'
BCCI takes this big step to stop Virat Kohli's potential Test retirement, check here to know
Vietnam tops travel wishlist: Know why Indians are choosing it over Bali and Thailand
US President Donald Trump's BIG statement on India-Pakistan ceasefire, says this about Kashmir issue
Meet woman, India's one of the youngest IAS officer who cracked UPSC exam at 21 in her first attempt, secured AIR..., currently posted at...
Throwback: Kavya Maran’s viral moment from SRH vs DC match lights up social media
India-Pakistan Ceasefire: How global powers US, Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, China stepped in
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 to be declared by THIS date, know official websites to check CBSE Board class 10, 12 results online
Vikram Gaikwad dies: National Award-winning makeup artist worked in Dangal, Uri; Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan mourn his demise: 'We will miss you Dada'
Situation normal at Jammu, Poonch; no shelling reported overnight
US-China tariff standoff: Donald Trump says 'total reset negotiated'; talks to continue on Sunday
'Maatha kharaab...': Paresh Rawal clarifies his 'Akshay Kumar is not a friend' remark, says 'neither he nor I are...'
Bad news for Sheikh Hasina! Muhammad Yunus-led Bangladesh interim govt takes BIG action against her party
Thudarum box office collection: Mohanlal film continues to break records, becomes highest-grossing movie ever in...
UAE Women's team retires all batters in thrilling T20 WC qualifier win against Qatar, check here to know exactly what happened, watch
ICAI announces revised CA May 2025 Inter and Final exam dates amid India-Pakistan tensions
Amitabh Bachchan breaks silence on Operation Sindoor after India-Pakistan ceasefire, netizens react, 'Modi ji ka naam lene me...'
Soviet-era spacecraft Kosmos 482 crashes into Earth after 53 years near THIS place
Mother's Day 2025: 5 Bollywood actresses who played mother to older men on-screen
India-Pakistan tension: Amritsar remains on red alert amid ceasefire violation