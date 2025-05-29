India Pakistan News Indias 4 Border States To Hold Mock Drills Tomorrow Reports | Ind Pak News

India Pakistan News: India's 4 Border States To Hold Mock Drills Tomorrow: Reports | Ind Pak News India-Pakistan Tensions: Border States Hold Mock Drills Tomorrow Amid High Alert! Amid heightened tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad, India's border states are gearing up for crucial mock drills tomorrow evening! This video brings you the details of the comprehensive exercise set to take place in Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Jammu & Kashmir, regions that recently faced heavy cross-border attacks. Residents in these states will be instructed to stay alert during the drill, a critical measure following the intense four-day conflict. This initiative comes weeks after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) conducted Operation Abhyas, a nationwide mock drill on May 7, just hours before India launched Operation Sindoor. Learn about the significance of these drills, which are the first of their kind since the the 1971 war with Pakistan. The previous drills involved activating air raid sirens and briefing civilians on civil defense protocols for protection during an attack. We also revisit how Punjab and Rajasthan's border districts were on high alert during Operation Sindoor, with schools even being shut down.