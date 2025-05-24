India Pakistan News India Extends Airspace Ban on Pakistan Flights After Islamabads Move

India Pakistan News: India Extends Airspace Ban on Pakistan Flights After Islamabad's Move Pakistan on Friday extended the closure of its airspace for Indian aircraft and aircraft operated by Indian airlines and operators by a month—till the early morning of June 24, according to a fresh notice to airmen (NOTAM) issued by Pakistan's aviation authorities. Soon after that, India also issued a new NOTAM extending the ban on Pakistani aircraft and airlines in its airspace. In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, as diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan deteriorated, Pakistan on April 24 shut its airspace to Indian aircraft and Indian airlines for at least a month, banning them from overflying its airspace. On April 30, India, too, closed its airspace to Pakistani aircraft and airlines.