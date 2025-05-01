India Pakistan News India Closes Airspace For All Pakistan Flights Days After Pahalgam Attack

India closes airspace for all Pakistan flights. This comes amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan in wake of the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 tourists. Six days ago, Pakistan had shut its airspace to all flights owned and operated by Indian carriers. India has now announced a reciprocal move by shutting down its airspace to all Pakistani planes.