India Pakistan News: India Bans Turkish Celebi Airport Services Over Pro-Pakistan Stance India Bans Turkish Airport Firm Celebi! Minister Explains "National Interest" Behind Move Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, has officially addressed the revocation of security clearance for Turkish firm Celebi NAS Airport Services in India. In a statement released on X (formerly Twitter), the Minister explained that this decisive action was taken after the government received numerous requests from across the nation to ban the agency, emphasizing the paramount importance of protecting national interests. Minister Mohol stated that the Ministry of Civil Aviation took cognizance of the seriousness of these requests and acted accordingly by revoking the security clearance of the Turkish company, which was operating ground handling services at Indian airports. He firmly reiterated the government's unwavering commitment, asserting that "ensuring the safety and interests of the nation remains our top priority." This video breaks down the Minister's statement, explores the potential reasons behind the widespread calls for a ban on the Turkish firm, and analyzes the implications of this decision for airport operations and international relations. Was this move solely based on national security concerns, or are there other geopolitical factors at play? We delve into the details and provide context to this significant development in India's aviation sector. #india #turkey #pakistan #murlidharmohol #celebi