India Pakistan News Ind vs Pak Nuclear Weapons Comparison | Operation Sindoor | Indian Army

On April 22, 2025, a horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam claimed the lives of 26 Indian tourists. Just two weeks later, India responded with Operation Sindoor, a series of precision strikes targeting terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. As tensions soar, what makes this situation far more alarming is that both India and Pakistan are nuclear-armed nations—with vastly different nuclear doctrines. In this special episode of DNA Xplained, we break down how India’s No First Use policy contrasts with Pakistan’s Full Spectrum Deterrence, and why this strategic difference significantly raises the stakes in any armed conflict. We also explore the troubling history of nuclear development in both countries, Pakistan’s ambiguous command structure, and the global threat posed by even a limited nuclear exchange. With Operation Sindoor pushing the subcontinent to the brink, and both sides flexing military might, this isn't just a regional crisis—it's a global concern. Watch till the end to understand what makes South Asia one of the most dangerous nuclear flashpoints on Earth today.