India Pakistan News: IAF Chief Invokes Salman Khan Dialogue Post-Operation Sindoor | Watch IAF Chief Uses Salman Khan Dialogue After Operation Sindoor: "Ek Baar Jo Maine Commit Kia!" | Atmanirbhar Bharat Defence In a powerful statement reflecting India's growing technological prowess in defense, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh highlighted the strategic warfare used in 'Operation Sindoor'. The Indian Air Force (IAF) chief notably used a popular dialogue from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan to underscore India's unwavering resolve towards self-reliance (Atmarnirbhar) in defense. Speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) event, the Air Chief Marshal declared: “Ek baar jo humne commit kiya hai, fir mai apne aap ki bhi nahi sunta (Once we commit to something, then I don't even to listen to myself after that).” This impactful line emphasized the IAF's commitment to maximizing the use of defense machinery produced domestically. Air Chief Marshal Singh stressed that merely producing defense equipment in India is not enough; the nation needs to prioritize "designing and developing in India also" to build robust production capacity. He also pressed on the crucial need for continued "trust" between the armed forces and the industry, advocating for open communication and forthrightness to strengthen this vital relationship.