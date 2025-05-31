India Pakistan News I Promised To Destroy Terror Camps I Kept My Word PM Modi Roars In Bihar

India Pakistan News: ''I Promised To Destroy Terror Camps, I Kept My Word': PM Modi Roars In Bihar Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bihar's Sasaram and Bikramganj (Rohtas district) on Friday (May 30, 2025), delivering a powerful message to a huge crowd! On the second day of his Bihar visit, PM Modi declared that he has come to the state after "fulfilling his promise" regarding the destruction of Pakistani terrorist camps following the Pahalgam terrorist attack. In his address to the people of Sasaram and Bikramganj, the Prime Minister highlighted the accomplishment of his pledge to take decisive action against terrorism. His statement underscores India's strong stance on national security and cross-border threats.