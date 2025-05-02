India-Pakistan News How Terrorist Hafiz Saeed Is Being Guarded By ISI | Pahalgam Attack News | LeT

Hafiz Saeed is in so-called custody of Pakistan govt, serving a 46-year jail sentence in multiple terror cases. However, the LeT founder has made two dozen public appearances in the last three years. Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI, has reportedly stepped up security for Hafiz Saeed. Reportedly, Pakistan has assigned former commandos from SSG for Saeed's security. They have also deployed additional men at his residence. Saeed has been deliberately kept in a densely populated area that has a mosque and civilian population. 77-year-old Hafiz Saeed is wanted by the US and India for 2008 Mumbai attacks besides Pahalgam killings. Hafiz Saeed is also a designated global terrorist by both the UN and United States.