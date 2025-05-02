India-Pakistan News How India Shutting Airspace Will Impact Pakistan | Pahalgam Attack | Ind vs Pak

India closed its airspace to all aircraft registered, operated or leased by Pakistan. The airspace ban is seen as tit-for-tat response amid rising tensions following the deadly Pahalgam attack. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will now be forced to reroute flights via China and Sri Lanka. This restriction is expected to cause major disruptions in schedules, increase flight durations, and lead to substantially higher operating costs for PIA. Many PIA flights will be extended by one to two hours, depending on their destination. This will require more fuel, longer crew duty periods and possible rescheduling of flights.