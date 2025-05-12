India Pakistan News How India Crushed Swarm Of Pakistani Drones | Ind Vs Pak

How India Intercepted Pakistani Drones? S-400 “Sudarshan Chakra'' India inducted the Russian-made S-400 Triumf missile system in 2021 It is an advanced surface-to-air missile defence system. It can detect and intercept aerial threats including drones, fighter jets, cruise and ballistic missiles, and stealth aircraft. It has a detection range of up to 600 km and can engage targets up to 400 km away. Akash Missile Akash is a medium-range surface-to-air missile. It was developed by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). It is designed to neutralize threats such as fighter jets, cruise missiles, and air-to-surface missiles. It has a strike range of 25 km and can target aircraft up to 30 km away Barak-8: Full Plate Barak-8 is a medium-range surface-to-air missile. It was jointly developed by India and Israel. It is capable of intercepting aircraft, helicopters, ballistic and cruise missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). It can engage targets at a range of up to 70 km.