India Pakistan News High Alert In Arabian Sea As India Launches Massive Naval Exercise

India issues navigation alert amid naval exercises in Arabian sea. Maritime authorities have issued a navigation alert for select regions of the Arabian Sea due to ongoing Indian Navy drills. Commercial vessels have been advised to remain vigilant while operating in the notified zones. The alert is part of routine safety protocols to ensure unhindered maritime movement during the exercises. Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence on May 3. The meeting followed a high-level security review in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 civilian lives. Reportedly, Admiral Tripathi briefed the PM on the broader maritime security landscape.