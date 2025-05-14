India Pakistan News Govt Expels Pakistan Diplomat Gives 24 Hours Deadline To Leave | Ind Pak News

India expels Pakistani official posted at Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. They have been declared 'persona non grata' for engaging in actions 'not in keeping with his official status' in a sharp diplomatic move. The unnamed official has been instructed to leave the country within 24 hours. bThe Ministry of External Affairs did not elaborate on the nature of the alleged activities. A formal demarche was issued to the Chargé d'Affaires of Pakistan High Commission.