India Pakistan News Forces Brought Pakistan-Backed Terrorists To Their Knees PM Modi In Bihar

India Pakistan News: Forces Brought Pakistan-Backed Terrorists To Their Knees: PM Modi In Bihar During a rally in Bihar, PM Narendra Modi said Indian forces destroyed multiple Pakistani air bases in minutes under Operation Sindoor, showcasing the power of a ‘New India’. He reminded the public of his earlier promise in Bihar to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack — a vow he said has now been fulfilled by reducing terror hubs to dust.