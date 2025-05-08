India Pakistan News Did Pakistan Attack Indian Brigade Headquarters PIB Fact-Checks Fake News

Tensions have soared between the nuclear-armed neighbors since the attack, which India has blamed Pakistan for backing terrorist outfits. Islamabad has denied the accusation. Meanwhile, claims stating Indian Brigade Headquarters was attacked by Pakistan and shooting an Indian Rafele jet were making rounds online. Busting the claims, the fact-check team of the Press Bureau Information (PIB) dismissed the online posts and clarified that it was fake news.