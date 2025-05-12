India Pakistan News DGMO Rajiv Ghai Reveals How India Crushed Pakistan | Latest Press Briefing

In a unique and powerful analogy, Indian Army's Director General of Military Operations, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, referenced legendary Australian cricketers Jeff Thomson and Dennis Lillee to explain the strength of India's multi-layered air defence system during a briefing on Operation Sindoor. Quoting a famous Ashes-era line—“Ashes to ashes, dust to dust, if Thommo doesn’t get ya, Lillee must”—Lt Gen Ghai highlighted how India’s defence grid works similarly, with layered protection ensuring that any threat is intercepted at some point. He also made a personal mention of Virat Kohli’s recent retirement from Test cricket, calling him one of his favourites. Watch the full statement and analysis on how India’s strategic systems are built to counter every possible threat.