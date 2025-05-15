India Pakistan News Detained BSF Jawan Returns Wife Thanks PM Modi Hails Op Sindoor | West Bengal

India Pakistan News: Detained BSF Jawan Returns, Wife Thanks PM Modi, Hails Op Sindoor | West Bengal BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw has returned to India after being detained by Pakistan Rangers on April 23. His wife expressed relief and joy after his safe return. Shaw had inadvertently crossed the International Border near Punjab's Firozpur during patrol. According to initial reports, it was an unintentional move. The Border Security Force (BSF) released a statement confirming his repatriation and also reiterated a strict advisory for jawans to remain alert while patrolling the border. #india #pakistan #bsf #westbengal #bsfjawan #latestnews