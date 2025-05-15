India Pakistan News Detained BSF Jawan Returns Father Thanks PM Modi For Op Sindoor | West Bengal

India Pakistan News: Detained BSF Jawan Returns, Father Thanks PM Modi For Op Sindoor | West Bengal BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw has finally returned to India after being in Pakistan’s custody since April 23. On May 14, his father Bhola Nath Shaw expressed his gratitude to both the Centre and the state government for securing his son’s release. Pakistan repatriated the BSF Constable after he accidentally crossed the border during duty near Punjab’s Firozpur. The handover took place at the Attari-Wagah border, following established protocols. “...I thank Centre and State Govt who got my son released from Pakistan and brought him back to India...Now that my son is coming back, I would like him to serve the country once again...,” said Bhola Nath Shaw.