India Pakistan News: Detained BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw Released By Pakistan BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, who had been in the custody of Pakistan Rangers since April 23, 2025, has finally returned to India. He was handed over to Indian authorities at the Joint Check Post (JCP) Attari in Amritsar around 10:30 AM on May 14, Wednesday. The repatriation was conducted peacefully and followed all established border protocols. Shaw was detained after he inadvertently crossed the International Border near Punjab's Firozpur while on operational duty. Initial reports suggest he accidentally stepped into Pakistani territory around 11:50 AM on April 23. His release brings relief to the BSF and his family, as questions around the incident and his well-being had raised serious concern.