Operation SINDOOR marked a bold shift in India’s counter-terrorism approach. The Indian Air Force carried out deep precision strikes into Pakistan and PoJK, destroying nine major terror camps linked to Lashkar, Jaish, and Hizbul. Bypassing Pakistani air defenses using indigenous tech, the IAF ensured zero civilian casualties. India signaled a new doctrine: no distinction between terrorists and their sponsors. The suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty added diplomatic weight. With Operation SINDOOR, India redrew its red lines—declaring future terror attacks will be treated as acts of war, setting a new precedent in the region’s security and strategic posture.