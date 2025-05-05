India Pakistan News Defence Minister Rajnath Singhs Assurance On Pahalgam Attack Retaliation | JK

India Pakistan News: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's Assurance On Pahalgam Attack Retaliation | J&K Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has issued a strong message in the wake of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people, mostly tourists. Speaking at the Sanskriti Jagran Mahotsav, he assured the nation of decisive action, saying: 'As a defence minister, it is my responsibility to give a befitting reply to those who dare to attack our country.' He added, 'Under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, what you desire will certainly happen.' Rajnath Singh emphasized that India’s strength lies not just in its armed forces, but also in its spiritual and cultural heritage. Watch the full speech highlights from the Defence Minister at the Arjan Singh Memorial Lecture and the Sanskriti Jagran Mahotsav. (Rajnath Singh on Pahalgam terror attack India Pakistan tensions 2025 Rajnath Singh latest speech Defence Minister India India retaliates Pahalgam attack PM Modi security policy Indian Army action on LoC India spiritual strength)