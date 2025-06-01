INDIA
India Pakistan News: Congress Seeks Clarity On Operation Sindoor After CDS Anil Chauhan Interview The Congress on Saturday continued to press the Centre for transparency over India’s military losses in Operation Sindoor, following comments by top defence officials. Telangana Minister and former Air Force fighter pilot Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded that the government stop denying aircraft losses, referencing remarks made by CDS General Anil Chauhan and Air Marshal A.K. Bharti. General Chauhan admitted Indian jets were downed, stressing the need to learn from tactical mistakes. Reddy backed Rahul Gandhi's earlier demands for clarity, despite BJP backlash. Concerns also emerged from Rafale-maker Dassault and the French Defence Ministry over performance in combat. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s claim of shooting down six aircraft has been denied by India. Reports suggest the real number could be 2-3. “The fact that the fighter aircraft were shot down is something the government needs to stop denying. The CDS himself mentioned that..." – Uttam Kumar Reddy “What was important is, why these losses occurred, and what we'll do after that.” – General Anil Chauhan “Losses are a part of combat.” – Air Marshal A.K. Bharti “That is what Shri Rahul Gandhi said in the first instance..." – Uttam Kumar Reddy
