India Pakistan News Chinas PL-15 Turkish Drones Used By Pak Revealed In Operation Sindoor

The Indian military shows the debris of a likely PL-15 air-to-air missile, which is of Chinese origin and was used by Pakistan during the attack on India. The wreckage of the Turkish-origin YIHA and Songar drones that were shot down by India has also been shown. In a strong message to Pakistan, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations AN Pramod said the Indian Navy has the capability to "strike at will" if provoked. Indian military on Monday reiterated that Operation Sindoor was aimed at terrorists and terrorists infrastructure in Pakistan, and not against the country's army. ‘Our fight was with terrorists, and not Pakistan military,’ Air Marshal AK Bharti said at a press briefing. During the briefing, military officials also said that all military bases and systems in India remain fully operational and ready to undertake their next mission.