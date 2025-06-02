India Pakistan News CDS Anil Chauhan On India’s Jet Losses | CDS Anil Chauhan Interview

India Pakistan News: CDS Anil Chauhan On India’s Jet Losses | CDS Anil Chauhan Interview India lost fighter jets during the early phase of last month's confrontation with Pakistan due to tactical errors, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan confirmed during the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. While not disclosing the number or type of jets lost, Chauhan dismissed Pakistan's claim of downing six Indian aircraft, calling it "absolutely incorrect." “What is important is not the jet being down, but why they were being downed. What mistakes were made — those are important. Numbers are not important,” Chauhan told. “The good part is that we were able to understand the tactical mistake which we made, remedy it, rectify it, and then implement it again after two days and flew our jets again, targeting at long range,” Chauhan added. India carried out precision strikes using Rafale-fired SCALP missiles and Su-30MKI BrahMos missiles as part of Operation Sindoor. Air Marshal AK Bharti echoed the sentiment, saying “losses are a part of combat” and emphasized mission success over numbers. The IAF struck nine terror camps and 13 military targets in Pakistan and PoK in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack. All Indian pilots returned safely.