India Pakistan News BJP Calls CM Revanth Reddys Rahul Gandhi-PoK Remark Hilarious

India Pakistan News: BJP Calls CM Revanth Reddy's 'Rahul Gandhi-PoK' Remark 'Hilarious' BJP Slams CM Revanth Reddy: "Rahul Gandhi Would've Taken PoK Back" Remark Called "Hilarious," Nehru Blamed! A new political firestorm has erupted! The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, May 30, sharply reacted to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's bold statement claiming "had Rahul Gandhi been the prime minister, India would have taken PoK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir) back." Union minister and BJP leader Jitendra Singh immediately termed CM Reddy's comments "hilarious," firing back with a direct jab at the Congress party's legacy. Singh stated that PoK would not even exist today "had Jawaharlal Nehru not been the PM of India." Jitendra Singh directly quoted: "It is hilarious if any Congress leader says that if Rahul Gandhi was the PM of India, the PoK would have been India's part. But the fact is that had Rahul Gandhi's great maternal grandfather, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, not been the PM of India, the PoJK would not have been today. It is the result of his actions that first, the nation was divided, then Jammu and Kashmir.” He further blamed the former Prime Minister for declaring a unilateral ceasefire during the India-Pakistan war: "We must not forget that when the India-Pakistan war was going on, and our forces were in a situation to win the PoK back, it was the then PM Jawaharlal Nehru who declared a unilateral ceasefire on the Akashvani without consulting with anyone..." Earlier, CM Revanth Reddy made the controversial remarks during the Congress 'Jai Hind Yatra' in Nizampet, Hyderabad. He criticized the Narendra Modi-led Central government and advocated for Rahul Gandhi's leadership. Reddy was quoted saying: "Modi is expired rupee, Modi is like a 1000 rupees' invalid note. Today, this country needs Rahul Gandhi's leadership. If a leader like Rahul Gandhi would have been Prime Minister of this country, then he would have taken (former PM) Indira Gandhi as inspiration and would have walked in Kaali's (Maata) way and and would have made Pakistan into two parts and would have taken PoK back," He also drew comparisons to Indira Gandhi's decisive actions, including the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh. Reddy expressed his desire for Rahul Gandhi to lead the nation: "Indira Gandhi's grandson Rahul Gandhi should become the Prime Minister of this country. Only if he becomes PM, he'll defeat Pakistan on one side and China on the other side and uphold our self-respect."