India Pakistan News Armed Forces Used Made In India Weapons To Destroy Terror Camps Says PM Modi

India Pakistan News: Armed Forces Used 'Made In India' Weapons To Destroy Terror Camps, Says PM Modi PM Modi, in his Mann Ki Baat address, hailed Operation Sindoor as the face of a changing and resolute India. Calling it a turning point in the global fight against terrorism, he praised the Indian Armed Forces for their extraordinary precision in destroying cross-border terror camps using Made-in-India weapons. The Prime Minister emphasized that the entire country stands united against terrorism and that the operation reflects India's growing strength, courage, and resolve. He also highlighted the wave of patriotism across India, from Tiranga Yatras to children's tributes, crediting Aatmanirbhar Bharat for the mission’s success.